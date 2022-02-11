Man and Woman Arrested in Attack Outside Off The Wall in Davie

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman outside Off The Wall in Davie that was caught on camera.

Justin Friesner and Chayna Campos, both 26, were arrested Thursday on robbery charges, Davie Police officials said.

Davie Police

The incident happened outside the business on W. State Road 84 back on Jan. 22.

Officials said three men and one woman approached the victim after a verbal argument.

Surveillance video showed one of the men charging at the victim and knocking her to the ground.

The group then kicked the woman's purse and stole her phone before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim said she'd been waiting outside the business for her son when a group of men started engaging her. She said she told them she wasn't interested and that's when she was attacked.

RAW: Video shows a woman being attacked outside Off The Wall in Davie.

"I definitely didn’t think they would attack me because I told him to leave me alone," said Danielle, who didn't want to give her last name. "I thought that they were going to kill me, to be honest with you. Start kicking me? I don’t know, I was in shock."

Campos was booked into jail and released on bond. Friesner remained held on $10,000 bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.