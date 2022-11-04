Broward County

Man and Woman Found Dead at Plantation Home in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Police

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a Plantation home Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.

The incident happened at a home in the 8000 block of Northwest 10th Street.

Plantation Police officials said a preliminary investigation shows the man and woman died of a murder-suicide.

Their identities weren't released.

No other information was immediately available.

