Man and woman hospitalized after being stabbed in Tamarac: BSO

A man and woman were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Tamarac Thursday morning, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies had responded to a domestic disturbance call near the 5900 block of Northwest 57th Court around 8:40 a.m.

The man and woman were taken by Tamarac Fire Rescue from the scene to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Officials said the other parties involved stayed at the scene and were speaking with investigators.

No other information was released. The incident remains under investigation.

