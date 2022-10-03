Man and Woman Hurt, Apartments Shot Up in Separate Lauderhill Shootings

Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Lauderdale Sunday night that left a man and woman injured and multiple apartments damaged.

The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Terrace.

Lauderhill Police officials said a suspect wearing a black hoodie approached the building and shot several times, causing damage to televisions and other items inside the apartments.

No one was injured in the shooting and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

About an hour later and just a few miles away, a second shooting happened in the 1800 block of Northwest 47th Avenue.

Police said a man and woman were outside a home when two suspects approached and started shooting at them.

The man and woman were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects immediately fled after the shooting in an unknown direction and were described as two males in dark clothing, wearing hoodies, police said.

Police said there's nothing at this time that indicates that the shootings are related but they both remain under investigation.