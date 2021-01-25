Broward County

Man and Woman Killed in Fiery Crash in Lighthouse Point

Authorities are investigating a fiery crash in Lighthouse Point over the weekend that left two drivers dead.

The crash happened around 1:23 a.m. Saturday in the area of Northeast 49th Street and North Federal Highway.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 34-year-old Dana Raymond was behind the wheel of a Kia Optima when she struck a Hyundai Tuscon driven by 38-year-old Justin Waldron.

Waldron appeared to have been stopped for a traffic light when his car was hit from behind, officials said.

The crash caused Raymond’s vehicle to become fully engulfed in fire and Waldron’s vehicle to become partially engulfed, authorities said.

Bystanders pulled Raymond from her car and she was taken to Broward Health North where she later died from her injuries. Waldron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

