Man and Woman Killed in Quadruple Shooting in Pompano Beach Identified, Suspects Still Sought

Authorities have identified a man and woman who were killed in a quadruple shooting in Pompano Beach last month as they continue their search for the suspects responsible.

Delana James, 31, and Dayvon Johnson, 35, were killed in the Feb. 26 shooting outside a convenience store in the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Two other victims, a man and a juvenile, were injured in the shooting but survived.

Surveillance camera footage captured the panic and smoke from the gunfire outside the store. Several people were seen dashing for cover and after the smoke cleared, an injured man hobbled into the store.

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in Pompano Beach Sunday night. NBC 6's Julia Bagg reports.

Shortly after the shooting, the sheriff's office said they were looking for a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved, and on Tuesday it was learned the Jeep had been found.

Authorities haven't said how many suspects were involved or what the possible motive was for the shooting.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, detectives said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.