Man and woman on motorcycle killed in Homestead crash

Police are investigating a crash in Homestead early Thursday that killed a man and woman who were riding a motorcycle.

The crash happened in the 26200 block of Southwest 112th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police said the man was operating the motorcycle with the woman as his passenger when there was a collision with an SUV.

Fire rescue crews responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where she later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials haven't released any other details on the crash, including the identities of the man and woman.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.