Man and Woman Pulled From Van That Crashed Into Water Off Turnpike in Miami-Dade

A man and a woman were pulled from a van that crashed into a waterway off the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the blue Toyota van lost control while trying to exit the Turnpike onto westbound Southwest 8th Street, driving off the roadway and overturning before plunging into the water around 11:30 a.m.

FHP officials said a man and woman were pulled out of the van and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Their identities haven't been released.

Footage showed a large amount of fire rescue crews, police and FHP troopers at the scene, and at least one of the victims being placed into the back of an ambulance.

No other information was immediately known.

