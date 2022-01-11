Miami-Dade County

Man and Woman Wounded in Road Rage Shooting on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Golden Glades Interchange

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating a road rage shooting on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County that left a man and woman hospitalized Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Golden Glades Interchange.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a blue Honda Civic and a grey Chevy sedan were involved in a road rage incident, and someone inside the Chevy opened fire.

The gunfire hit the driver's side of the Honda, hitting the man who was driving and a woman who was his passenger, officials said.

The victims drove to the Miami-dade Police Northside Station, and were later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Chevy fled the scene. Authorities are still investigating.

No other information was immediately known.

