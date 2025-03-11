Man armed with knife burglarized multiple cars at 2 Bal Harbour condos: Police

A man accused of attacking a worker who tried to stop him as he burglarized multiple vehicles at two Bal Harbour condo buildings while armed with a knife has been arrested, police said.

Jorge Issac Gonzalez-Cespedes, 31, was arrested Sunday on two counts of armed burglary, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery of a person 65 or older, six counts of armed burglary of an occupied conveyance, armed grand theft, and criminal mischief, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to arrest reports, the alleged incidents happened Thursday morning at two condos on Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour.

The first happened around 8 a.m., when Gonzalez-Cespedes entered the Bal Bridge North Condominium at 10240 Collins Avenue, the reports said.

He walked up to several vehicles and pulled on door handles before the property manager told him to leave and he started screaming at him, telling him in Spanish he was going to hit him, the reports said.

Gonzalez-Cespedes then ripped a sprinkler head with a PVC pipe and hose attached to it out of the ground and started swinging it while still screaming in Spanish that he was going to hit the property manager, the reports said.

He then threw the part of the sprinkler system he'd pulled out of the ground at the property manager, injuring the man's hand, the reports said.

Another condo employee went to protect the property manager and confronted Gonzalez-Cespedes, who pulled out a kitchen knife with a blade about 6-8 inches, the reports said.

The victims backed away and Gonzalez-Cespedes got on a bicycle and fled, but not before the property manager was able to take two photos of the suspect.

Minutes later, Gonzalez-Cespedes entered the parking garage at Majestic Tower condos at 9601 Collins Avenue and walked up to several vehicles and started pulling on door handles, the reports said.

He entered and ransacked six of them, stealing a Bank of America credit card from inside one vehicle, the reports said.

A security officer found Gonzalez-Cespedes looking at bicycles stored in the garage and challenged him being in the garage, and he fled on bicycle.

But the security officer didn't realize the bicycle, worth nearly $3,000, was stolen from the garage, the reports said.

Gonzalez-Cespedes was arrested on Sunday and still had the Bank of America credit card and a knife with him, the reports said.

The reports noted Gonzalez-Cespedes has an extensive criminal history, and during his appeared in court Monday a prosecutor said he's on probation and has an immigration hold.

A judge appointed him a public defender and ordered him held without bond.