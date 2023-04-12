Man Armed With Machete Taken Into Custody in Southwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police took a man into custody Wednesday morning who they said was walking in a southwest Miami-Dade parking lot armed with a machete.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the 9800 block of Southwest 128th Street just before 6:30 a.m. and found the man with the weapon.

Video from Only in Dade showed a large police presence in the parking lot attempting to get the machete away from the man. Officers were able to take the machete away from the man, who was not identified, and take him into custody.

Police have not said what charges the man may face.