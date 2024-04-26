Man armed with shotgun, rifle shot and killed by Palm Beach deputy

A man who was armed with a shotgun and rifle was shot and killed by a deputy in Palm Beach Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of S. Military Trail after deputies responded to calls about the man carrying one of the firearms and pushing a shopping cart that had the other gun, a gas can and a soccer ball inside, Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said.

Several people reported that the man had pointed one of the weapons at them, and officials said he'd tried to carjack a woman with a child in vehicle outside a Dunkin'.

Deputies found the man and ordered him to get on the ground, but the man was "jittery and uncooperative," officials said.

At one point, the man put down the shotgun and grabbed the rifle, as deputies continued to put the weapon down, officials said.

One of the deputies ended up shooting the man, who was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials identified the man on Friday as 38-year-old Benoit Pasteur.

"The bottom line is, the deputy did everything he could to de-escalate the situation," Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters Thursday. "You have a dangerous individual here that was threatening people in a violent manner out here on the street…very much a danger to the public."

Officials later released a surveillance photo of Pasteur holding the shotgun, along with photos of the shotgun in the shopping cart and the rifle on the ground.

Bradshaw said Pasteur had a criminal background that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with violence.

"This could've ended really bad, I mean, who knows who he was gonna shoot?" Bradshaw said.

The deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, which is standard department protocol.

The incident is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is also standard practice.