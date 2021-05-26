Man Arraigned on Second-Degree Murder Charges in Leila Cavett Case

The self-described witch who was recently charged with second-degree murder in the disappearance of Leila Cavett was arraigned Wednesday.

Shannon Ryan, 39, pled not guilty to the murder charges.

In July 2020, 21-year old Cavett disappeared near a Walmart and Racetrack gas station in Hollywood. Someone had seen Cavett's toddler walking around alone in Miramar.

Video surveillance showed Ryan dragging a large garbage bag to the RaceTrac dumpster. The arrest report also said Ryan was seen on video throwing away what looked like bloodied towels.

The FBI took part in the investigation, looking in a Pompano Beach landfill for clues and possibly for her remains.

Ryan also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence and child neglect without great bodily harm, according to online jail records.

He remains in a Broward County jail without bond. His next court date is Aug. 27.