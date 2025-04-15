Man arrested a day after he shot his mother-in-law in Miami Gardens: Police

A man has been arrested a day after he allegedly shot his mother-in-law at a home in Miami Gardens, police said.

Bilal Ismail, 49, was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, Miami Gardens Police officials said.

Surveillance footage from a gas station showed multiple officers taking him into custody.

Ismail is accused of shooting his mother-in-law at a home in the 400 block of 203rd Terrace Monday morning.

Officers and fire rescue responded and rushed the mother-in-law to a local hospital.

The woman remained in critical condition, police said Tuesday. Her identity hasn't been released.

Ismail fled the scene after the shooting, police said. The exact charges he faces were unknown.

Neighbors said he and his wife were separated.