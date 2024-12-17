Man arrested a week after stabbing, robbery of Amazon driver in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Police have arrested a man who they say stabbed and robbed an Amazon delivery driver in Fort Lauderdale.

The attack happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the 1100 block of Northwest 10th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the driver's vehicle had been disabled by a flat tire when he was approached by an unknown suspect who brandished a knife and stabbed him.

Police said they identified the suspect as Curtis Gardner, 33, and were able to arrest him for felony attempted murder, armed carjacking, and burglary with battery on Monday morning.

Gardner allegedly stabbed the victim, took one of his personal items and then fled.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the incident appears to be random," police said in a statement days after the stabbing. "We know the vehicle was disabled due to a flat tire at the time of the incident. The flat tire does not appear to be intentional at this time, however the investigation remains ongoing and this information is subject to change."

Surveillance footage from a nearby home showed the driver knocking on a door for help after he'd been stabbed.

The video shows the driver lift his shirt, looking at the wound, then running off when nobody answered the door.

He ended up at a nearby convenience store where the employees immediately gave him assistance.

"For us, life is first, save a life first, no matter what," the store's owner, Asim Roi, told NBC6. "They called me, I said, 'You don’t need to call me, just call the 911 first to help him out,' so he called and thank God and thank the police department, they come right away to take care of him."

The driver ended up in a local hospital in serious condition, but was expected to survive.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said they're supporting the driver and police in the investigation. The spokesperson added that drivers are instructed to never make a delivery if they feel unsafe, and that Amazon provides 24-hour, seven days a week support for drivers to help them make deliveries and that drivers receive de-escalation and safety training as well.