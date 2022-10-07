Man Arrested, Accused of Stalking, Threatening Ex-Girlfriend in Dania Beach

An Inverness man who wouldn’t take no for an answer is behind bars in Broward County for threatening a Dania Beach woman he once dated, court documents show.

Shantino Kemp, 38, was arrested Thursday for the alleged harassment that began after the breakup in June of a 10-month relationship.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, Kemp was living in Inverness when he sent his armed cousins to the woman’s home to intimidate her and let her know what Kemp was capable of doing to her.

Kemp called her over 100 times and sent more than 50 voice and text messages to the woman threatening to harm her, the report stated.

Among the messages: “I’m going to put a bullet in you,” investigators said.

The woman believed Kemp was going to carry out his threats and was in fear for her life. At one point she barricaded herself inside her home by blocking her doors with furniture, according to the report.

Kemp is charged with aggravated stalking and making written threats. He remains in jail pending a bond court hearing.