Man arrested after $100,000 of tobacco products and alcohol are stolen in Miami-Dale

A man was arrested in Southwest Miami-Dade after $100,000 worth of stolen items were reported stolen hours before, Miami-Dade police said.

According to the police report, a trailer containing tobacco products, alcohol, sunglasses and clothing apparel was reported stolen on Monday. The trailer and cargo were headed to the Crown Princess cruise ship in San Francisco before the incident occurred.

Manuel Angel Perez-Jacom, 34, was arrested at SW 288 St. and SW 137 Av. after police found "multiple boxes" of the stolen property in the vehicle he was driving, the arrest report said.

Perez was unable to provide any valid documentation explaining the possession of the stolen items, the report said.

The suspect faces one charge of grand theft with bail of $7,500 and other of dealing in stolen property, $10,000.

Perez has been booked into jail. Attorney information was not available.