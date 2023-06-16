Man arrested after 30 dogs were found in cages at an illegal dumping facility in Miami-Dade

Investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department announced the arrest of Harry Nelson, 65, for illegal dumping and animal cruelty after 30 dogs were found held in unsanitary living conditions at 15600 SW 172 Avenue in Miami.

According to the detectives, they received information about a property zoned for agricultural purposes being used as an unathorized a solid waste facility.

Using aerial photography, the detectives learned the property was overgrown with unknown debris, which fluctuated in size throughout various dates, the authorities said.

After executing a search warrant, the police not only found the property being used as to illegally accept solid waste, but found the 30 dogs kept in cages and in unsanitary conditions, according to the report.

Miami-Dade Animal Services recovered the 30 dogs and veterinarians were able to evaluate them for various health concerns.