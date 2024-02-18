Lauderhill

Man arrested after alleged racially motivated attack near Lauderhill synagogue

The victim, who was wearing clothes that were traditional to his faith, claimed his attacker yelled a racial slur at him during the incident

A man was arrested in Lauderhill after an alleged racially motivated attack on Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene along NW 44th Street in reference to a battery where they found the 68-year-old victim suffering from bruised eyes, several minor abrasions on the face and severe body pain, according to Lauderhill police.

Police say the victim had just left a synagogue and was wearing clothes that were traditional to his faith when the attack happened.

This reportedly took place near Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad.

The victim also claimed his attacker yelled a racial slur at him during the incident -- before a passerby intervened and yelled at the attacker to stop.

Trevor Rodney was arrested on charges including battery on a person 65 years of age or older as well as commit third degree felony evidence prejudice.

He is being held at Broward Sheriff's Office Mail Jail on a $25,000 bond amount.

"In light of this incident, it is reminded that we continuously strive to encourage a community that retains and promotes improved quality of life, where people of diverse cultural backgrounds peacefully interrelate," Lauderhill police said.

Anyone with additional information on this attack is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.

