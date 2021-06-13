Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating Another Man with Shopping Cart in Tamiami

A man was arrested late Saturday night after he allegedly beat another man with a shopping cart along State Road 90 in Tamiami, leaving the victim with serious bodily injuries, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Miami-Dade Police Department and the FIU Police Department were on the scene blocking the roadway of State Road 90 heading eastbound.

Police detained the suspect, 36-year-old Dexter McQueen, who witnesses say was fighting with another male.

Witnesses say that McQueen dragged the victim onto the roadway of State Road 90, and started stomping on the victim’s head. He then grabbed a blue shopping cart and hit his head about three times, an arrest report said.

A retired firefighter pulled over at the scene and had the suspect at gun point to keep him from hitting the victim, according to the report.

The suspect was then handcuffed and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he has been charged with battery, aggravated, and attempt. Bond has been set at $5,000.

The victim has not yet been identified and is currently in critical condition at Kendall Regional Hospital, the report said.