Man arrested after allegedly beating elderly victim who later died in Sumter County

Sumter County deputies said a man accused of punching an 87-year-old man in the parking lot of a country club was taken into custody.

The arrest report says 88-year-old Dean Zook was attacked on June 28 at Glenview Country Club after hitting the front bumper of another car.

The suspect approached the victim, saying, "You hit my car," according to the report.

Zook then requested to exchange insurance information and admitted he did hit the car. The suspect, 75-year-old Robert Moore, started punching Zook repeatedly, the report states.

The report also says Moore soon realized the vehicle that Zook hit did not belong to him and walked away.

The attack left Zook with bleeding from the brain and he later died at the hospital on July 16 from his injuries.

Moore was identified as a suspect and arrested on the charges of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person, according to the arrest report.