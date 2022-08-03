Man Arrested After Allegedly Carjacking a Woman and Her Son With a Knife: Police

A man has been arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman and her son with a knife in Hialeah, police said.

On May 27, Hialeah police say 32-year-old Yasniel Ordonez approached a mother in her driveway as she was getting ready to take her son to school.

Investigators say the suspect screamed at her to get out of the 2020 Jaguar F-Pace.

Police say the woman and son ran inside their home and were able to help officers locate the car through the Jaguar In Control App— a vehicle tracking system.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The app led investigators to a shopping plaza about 20 minutes away.

Police say the suspect approached the victim’s car with Jaguar car keys and detained him.

Ordonez was charged with grand theft auto but was released after bonding out, according to police.

Officers kept working the case, later putting the suspect in a photo lineup where the two victims identified him.

He was arrested again this week for armed robbery and carjacking.