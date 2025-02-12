Man arrested after allegedly peering into woman's window twice in Miami

A man was arrested after he allegedly peered into a woman’s Miami home twice, even after being confronted the first time, arrest reports state.

The suspect, 26-year-old Mike Jacques, was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and stalking.

According to Miami police, the victim is a woman unknown to Jacques, who said she first encountered him on Jan. 24.

She was reportedly in her room sleeping when at around 8:15 p.m. she got a notification on her phone advising that someone was on the property. The arrest report states that she opened her front door and addressed Jaques, asking what he was doing there.

“The defendant then replied, ‘I am looking for something,’” the victim reportedly told police.

Police say video footage corroborates her story, as it shows the suspect opening the backyard gate, crossing the curtilage, entering the property and “[peering]” into the victim’s kitchen window before he’s confronted.

Then, on the morning of Feb. 9, the victim said she received another alert and saw that the same person had walked onto the side of her home, into the backyard and peered into the window again earlier in the day.

Authorities arrested Jacques at his home nearby, near NW 1st Avenue and NW 77th Street. They said he had a hoodie and ski mask matching the surveillance footage on his person when he was taken into custody.

According to police: “On both occasions, the suspect intentionally entered and remained on the victim's property by first bypassing the no trespassing signs posted, opening the closed gate that led to the victims yard, and then peering into the victim's bedroom and kitchen window. The victim was home alone on both occasions and in full expectation of privacy.”

Jacques has yet to go before a judge for a bond hearing.