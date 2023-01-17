Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Gas Station Clerk in NW Miami-Dade

Miami Police arrested a man Monday who they said stabbed the clerk at a gas station following a confrontation over a stolen item.

Billy Martin, 39, faces several charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to an arrest report, Martin went into the gas station located in the 500 block of Northwest 79th Street around 1 p.m. and took a drink out and put it inside his pocket. The clerk, who was not identified, confronted Martin and went into a private area at the store.

Martin followed the clerk and started stabbing him with a knife in the victim's back and face. The clerk was able to lock the door to keep Martin in the store until officers arrived.

Martin was tased by officers and later taken into custody. He later spat at the victim and began yelling racial and ethnic slurs at him.

The clerk was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Martin, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona according to the police report, is being held on no bond.