Homestead

Man arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing Homestead Police car

Johnny Lott, 42, facing multiple charges

By Brian Hamacher

Only in Dade

A man was arrested after he stole a Homestead Police car before crashing it Monday, officials said.

The incident began when Homestead Police officials said officers responded to a rollover crash at Northeast 8th Street and N. Homestead Boulevard.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Officers spotted a suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Johnny Lott, disturbing items related to the crash investigation, officials said.

An officer told Lott to leave the area, but instead of complying, he got into a marked police vehicle and started to drive off, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Lott lost control of the car and crashed into a fence at JD Redd Park, and was taken into custody.

Johnny Lott
Miami-Dade Corrections
Johnny Lott

Video from Only in Dade showed an officer getting some help from civilians in arresting the suspect.

Local

NBC 6 Jan 26, 2023

How to watch NBC 6 South Florida News stream anytime, anywhere for free

South Florida 1 hour ago

South Florida community leaders gather to fight antisemitic hate

Lott is facing multiple charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of law enforcement equipment, falsely impersonating an officer and resisting an officer without violence.

This article tagged under:

Homestead
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us