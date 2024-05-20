Man arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing Homestead Police car

A man was arrested after he stole a Homestead Police car before crashing it Monday, officials said.

The incident began when Homestead Police officials said officers responded to a rollover crash at Northeast 8th Street and N. Homestead Boulevard.

Officers spotted a suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Johnny Lott, disturbing items related to the crash investigation, officials said.

An officer told Lott to leave the area, but instead of complying, he got into a marked police vehicle and started to drive off, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Lott lost control of the car and crashed into a fence at JD Redd Park, and was taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Corrections Johnny Lott

Video from Only in Dade showed an officer getting some help from civilians in arresting the suspect.

Lott is facing multiple charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of law enforcement equipment, falsely impersonating an officer and resisting an officer without violence.