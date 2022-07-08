Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Over $10K on Flight From Argentina to Miami

A man was arrested and is being held at a federal detention center after authorities said he stole over $10,000 from passengers on a flight from Argentina to Miami.

Diego Sebastian Radio, 29, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of theft of personal property, court records show.

According to an arrest report, Border Patrol agents patted down Radio after the American Airlines flight landed and inspected his belongings. During the search, officials found over $10,700 in money and several Argentine pesos - which was approximately the amount reported missing from other passengers.

Officers also found several credit cards belonging to other passengers in Radio’s jacket. He later confessed to having the stolen cards and cash, according to the report.

Radio is being held on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.