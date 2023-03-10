Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Semi-Truck From Medley Gas Station

Police took a man into custody Thursday after he was caught on camera allegedly stealing a semi-truck from a Medley gas station.

Exon Gonzalez Caceres, 24, faces multiple charges including battery, grand theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Medley Police were called to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 12200 block of NW South River Drive after reports of a man stealing a semi-truck from a gas pump.

According to a police report, the owner of the truck went into the station and left the vehicle running at the gas pump when he was told by a witness that someone inside the truck - who was later identified as Caceres - did not know how to drive it.

The owner, along with an employee at the station and another witness, attempted to get Caceres out of truck before he ended up driving away. Caceres ended up hitting another vehicle before leaving the gas station and driving away, according to the report.

Video released by Only in Dade showed the group was able to catch up with the truck after it left the station, breaking a window and disabling it. Caceres was taken out of the truck and held by the group until officers arrived and took him into custody.

Caceres is being held on a $48,500 bond.