Man Arrested After Attacking McDonald's Employees in Davie

A man was arrested after police say he attacked employees of a Davie McDonald's because he was apparently upset that they were taking too long with his order.

Surveillance footage released Thursday shows Daniel Suarez Tellez pull up to the drive-thru at the fast food restaurant off of State Road 84 Monday night.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Staff told police that they asked him to park to wait for the rest of his large order — and that’s when Tellez got upset.

Video shows him clutching an employees’ arm through the door as she tried to hand him his food. The employee grabs a metal pole to try and protect herself —but then Tellez takes it and starts swinging. Fries and burgers went flying before the three employees were able to lock the door.

In court, the 21-year-old was ordered to stay away from that McDonald's and he has since bonded out of jail.

Staff also told police that Tellez appeared impaired and was falling asleep while at the drive-thru window.

Tellez has been charged with aggravated assault and battery. He will have his next court appearance in about a month.