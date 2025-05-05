A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at an apartment in Brickell and breaking into other people's homes was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Jorge Armando Ortega, 46, is facing several charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping, burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, on Saturday, the victim, a 62-year-old woman, was running errands and returned to her home and saw Ortega when she went into her son's room and opened the closet.

An arrest report said that once she saw Ortega, she started to scream and Ortega grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and dragged the victim into the bedroom, where a struggle between the two broke down.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

When the victim tried to escape, Ortega took off her nightgown and underwear and attempted to rape her, the report said.

The victim, the report said, told officers that she was on the bed and during the struggle, they both fell to the floor and she stayed face down, preventing Ortega from raping her.

Ortega then threatened the victim to open her legs and asked her to perform oral sex, which she refused, the report said.

The report said he then began to inappropriately touch her.

At one point during the incident, the victim was able to get up, opened her nightstand and pulled out a pair of scissors, the report said.

Instead of being intimated by the scissors, the report said, Ortega got angry and started to hit the victim with an open hand in an attempt to take the scissors. The victim suffered minor cuts to her left shoulder.

The victim also told officers that Ortega forced her to sit down and stay on the couch, and when she tried to escape a second time, he grabbed her and forced her back on the couch, the report said.

Ortega then served himself a cup of coffee, smoked a cigarette and started to organize his backpack. He also asked the victim for food.

As time went on, the victim's phone rang and Ortega asked her who it was, the report said. She said it was her son who was on his way home from work, the report said.

When the victim was getting up to get the phone, the report said, Ortega said in Spanish "Don't even think about it or I will kill you.

Ortega asked the victim if it was her son calling and if he was on his way home, to which the victim said yes and said her son would be upset if he saw Ortega at the home, the report said.

Ortega then became nervous, took out a plastic rose from his backpack, left it on the coffee table and fled the scene, the report said.

The following day, officers arrived at the apartment building in reference to the sexual assault, and met with two other victims, who are roommates, who told them they found Ortega sleeping on their couch, the report said.

One of the victims said she came home Saturday morning, saw Ortega sleeping on the couch and assumed her roommate knew him.

Officers then went into the apartment, found Ortega and took him into custody.

After searching his backpack that Ortega left in the home, detectives found methamphetamine in a baggie and a glass pipe, prompting charges of possession.

If convicted, Ortega could face life in prison.

NBC6 has reached out to the building staff but have to hear back.