Man Arrested After Barricading in Fort Lauderdale Pawn Shop Following Burglary Attempt

Police have arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a Fort Lauderdale pawn shop after attempting to burglarize the store Sunday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, alarms went off at Lucky Pawn and Jewelry on west Davie Boulevard at around 6:00 a.m. When police arrived, they say they received a call from a man who was inside the business.

Police say the man refused to leave the business and even threatened to "get into a shootout" with officers. Fort Lauderdale SWAT team members responded shortly after.

Negotiators were eventually able to convince the man to leave the business, but once outside, police say the man reached into his waistband and authorities were forced to use "less lethal force."

The accused burglar was then arrested and placed into custody, according to police.

Authorities say the man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution before being taken to the county jail.

Police have not released information on the man's identity.