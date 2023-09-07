Man arrested after being mistaken for brother ordered released, but there's a catch

A day after NBC6 reported claims that police had arrested the wrong brother in a South Florida sex assault case, an order was filed to release him from jail.

Marvin Escobar Pagoada was ordered released from the Palm Beach County Jail, but not before he spent roughly two weeks behind bars for a crime the courts say he didn’t commit.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office said it looked into the matter and learned the fingerprints of the man in custody, Marvin Escobar Pagoada, do not match fingerprints on file with the Department of Homeland Security for Mayron Edel Vis Escobar Pagoada. Mayron was wanted for a sexual assault case involving a minor.

"The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office also provided a photo to the victim of the individual in custody and the individual in custody was not identified by the victim as Mayron Edel Vis Escobar Pagoada," a release order said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Jose Castaneda Attorney Jose Castaneda said Marvin Escobar Pagoada, left, was mistaken for brother Mayron Escobar Pagoada, right

The paperwork ordered The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to release the man in jail immediately. NBC6 reached out to Palm Beach County which confirmed Thursday that Marvin was no longer in county custody, but said he was still being detained in federal custody for an immigration issue.

How Marvin Escobar Pagoada ended up being arrested in Davie for his brother’s warrant is unclear. A spokesperson for the Davie Police Department told NBC6 on Tuesday that the officer “went above and beyond” during the arrest.

However, the state attorney’s office determined Davie Policearrested the wrong brother.

NBC6 reached out to Davie Police after the order was issued, but did not hear back.