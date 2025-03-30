Man arrested after being pulled from canal following brief pursuit in Miami Springs

A man was arrested on Saturday after he ended up in a canal in Miami Springs following a brief police pursuit.

Jandier Arrieta, 31, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and two counts of throwing a deadly missile.

He is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

According to Miami Springs Police Chief Mathew Castillo, officers confronted Arrieta after he was acting erratically near North Royal Poinciana and Crane Avenue.

Police said Arrieta then threw a rock at the patrol car window and took off.

When the officer followed, Arrieta jumped into a canal.

Police pursued him with a helicopter for hours and were finally able to convince him to come back to shore.

Arrieta, police said, was armed with some type of weapon and they used a K-9 to finally get him into custody.