Man arrested after brother found stabbed to death in Pembroke Pines: Police

A man was arrested after his brother was found stabbed to death Monday inside a Pembroke Pines home, police said.

Police conducted a welfare check after 9 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of SW 71st Avenue and "discovered some unusual circumstances," which caused them to enter the residence.

Once inside, they found the body of 63-year-old Edgar Ernest Dubray with possible stab wounds, police said. Officers then found his brother, 61-year-old Donald Steven Dubray, asleep in his bed.

Donald Dubray was later taken into custody for second-degree murder, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.