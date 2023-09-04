Pembroke Pines

Man arrested after brother found stabbed to death in Pembroke Pines: Police

Donald Steven Dubray faces second-degree murder charges

By NBC6

NBC6

A man was arrested after his brother was found stabbed to death Monday inside a Pembroke Pines home, police said.

Police conducted a welfare check after 9 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of SW 71st Avenue and "discovered some unusual circumstances," which caused them to enter the residence.

Once inside, they found the body of 63-year-old Edgar Ernest Dubray with possible stab wounds, police said. Officers then found his brother, 61-year-old Donald Steven Dubray, asleep in his bed.

Donald Dubray was later taken into custody for second-degree murder, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke Pines
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us