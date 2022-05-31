Man Arrested After Car Chase With Ex-Girlfriend in Plantation

A 23-year-old man is behind bars accused of stalking, harassing and chasing a woman in her car through the streets of Plantation.

Jarvaris Moore was arrested Monday after police followed him following her.

The woman had called 911 from her black BMW. She told the operator she was heading toward the Plantation Police Department because her ex-boyfriend was following her in a white Hyundai at high speed, according to the arrest report.

Officers tried to intercept the pair of vehicles in the 6900 block of West Broward Boulevard, but they turned north on Northwest 69th Avenue and sped away.

Police followed with flashing lights and sirens activated. Every time the BMW slowed down the Hyundai pulled up alongside and the BMW took off again.

At one point, both cars stopped and an officer got out of his patrol car to approach the drivers who then drove off again.

As the chase continued, the woman was still on the phone with 911. She said she couldn’t stop because she was afraid of what Moore might do when he pulled up beside her, the report stated.

Both cars eventually came to a dead end near 6655 W. Broward Blvd. Moore’s window was rolled down but he refused to get out of the Hyundai. He tried to escape but the car was boxed in, police said.

Moore eventually jumped from the car and dared officers to shoot him. He was shocked with a stun gun twice and handcuffed, all while yelling at the woman in the BMW, investigators said.

During police questioning, the woman said she dated Moore for about one year, but they broke up about two months ago.

Since May 10, Moore had made dozens of phone calls and texts, sent her pictures of a license plate he stole from her other car, and routinely followed her in his car, police said.

She told officers she had asked Moore repeatedly to stop and that it was causing her emotional distress.

Moore remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $2,000 for charges that include fleeing and eluding police, stalking, domestic violence and resisting officers without violence.