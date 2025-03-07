Man arrested after carjacking, attempted carjacking at Oakwood Plaza in Hollywood: Cops

A man who carjacked a woman at a popular shopping plaza in Hollywood after he was stopped by a good Samaritan during an earlier carjacking attempt was arrested, police said.

Edward Dawson, 34, was arrested on two counts of carjacking, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of burglary with a battery, Hollywood Police officials said Thursday.

The alleged incidents happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday at Oakwood Plaza off Stirling Road.

According to police and arrest reports, Dawson tried to carjack a man's Ford F-150 pickup by opening the driver's door and punching the man.

The man was able to fight back and a good Samaritan stepped in to assist, police said.

Dawson fled and walked to the McDonald's in the plaza where he forcibly removed a woman from her car as she was waiting to order, police said.

He fled in the woman's vehicle but the car was quickly tracked with license plate readers and Dowason was found a short time later and taken into custody, police said.

The woman who was carjacked wasn't hurt but the man whose truck was nearly stolen suffered a broken nose, the report said.

Dawson, who lives in Pompano Beach, was booked into jail and was being held without bond.