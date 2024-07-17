Man arrested after crashes, pursuit through Broward, Miami-Dade counties: BSO

A driver was arrested after crashing into cars and leading deputies on a pursuit through Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said they were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man when he "began to flee from authorities," at one point hitting two vehicles.

It was not clear if any injuries were reported in those crashes.

The chase happened along Interstate 95 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard. It came to an end at Northwest 123rd Avenue and Northwest First Court in North Miami, where the occupants of the car were arrested.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

BSO did not immediately identify the suspects, or say what that initial warrant was for.

Several other law enforcement agencies responded to the pursuit, BSO said, "as the suspect drove through multiple jurisdictions."