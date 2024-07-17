Broward County

Man arrested after crashes, pursuit through Broward, Miami-Dade counties: BSO

The pursuit came to an end at Northwest 123rd Avenue and Northwest First Court, where the occupants of the car were arrested

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was arrested after crashing into cars and leading deputies on a pursuit through Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Tuesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said they were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man when he "began to flee from authorities," at one point hitting two vehicles.

It was not clear if any injuries were reported in those crashes.

The chase happened along Interstate 95 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard. It came to an end at Northwest 123rd Avenue and Northwest First Court in North Miami, where the occupants of the car were arrested.

BSO did not immediately identify the suspects, or say what that initial warrant was for.

Several other law enforcement agencies responded to the pursuit, BSO said, "as the suspect drove through multiple jurisdictions."

