Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Lauderhill

A man has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lauderhill on December 20.

Lauderhill police responded to the scene along West Sunrise Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. where they found a man with severe injuries lying on the roadway.

The victim, identified as Juan Jose Garcia, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On December 29, detectives arrested Rodnerd Belizaire on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with physical evidence and driving with a suspended license.

Rodnerd Belizaire

Lauderhill police say the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information on this case to contact them.