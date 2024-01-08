Lauderhill

Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Lauderhill

Lauderhill police found a man lying in the roadway on Dec. 20, following the hit-and-run crash.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lauderhill on December 20.

Lauderhill police responded to the scene along West Sunrise Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. where they found a man with severe injuries lying on the roadway.

The victim, identified as Juan Jose Garcia, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On December 29, detectives arrested Rodnerd Belizaire on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with physical evidence and driving with a suspended license.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Rodnerd Belizaire

Lauderhill police say the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information on this case to contact them.

This article tagged under:

LauderhillSouth Floridahit and run crash
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us