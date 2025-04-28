Man arrested after dragging 3 dogs with truck in Palm Beach County: Deputies

A man in Palm Beach County was arrested after being accused of dragging three dogs with a pickup truck, deputies said.

Lorenzo Franco-Alcocer, 40, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Court records showed that Franco-Alcocer paid a $7,500 bond and was released on Tuesday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, witnesses recorded Franco-Alcocer driving in his truck with the dogs tied behind going at speeds of about 15 to 20 mph.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Once deputies arrived at his home, he told them that he tied the dogs to the back of his truck so that they could use the bathroom and he forgot they were there when he drove away for a work call.

Deputies later found the dogs in a crate.

Franco-Alcocer was then arrested and the dogs were taken to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

After being treated, the dogs were transferred to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

They were renamed Pirata, Nano and Chispa.

Lauree Simmons, founder of the rescue, sprang into action when she heard about the incident.

"One of them is completely missing all of his skin, all of his paw pads," Simmons said. "They're getting the proper medication and love and care that they need."