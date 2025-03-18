Man arrested after driving over 120 mph during chase in Miami-Dade County: FHP

A man accused of driving over 120 mph during a chase in Miami-Dade County was arrested on Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Alejandro Garcia Estrada is facing several charges, including fleeing/attempting to elude police, resisting officers with violence to his person, and bribery.

During his court appearance on Monday, a judge set Estrada's bond to $12,500.

According to FHP, on Sunday, a trooper was on patrol on State Road 826 westbound when they noticed Estrada's Mustang driving recklessly.

An arrest report said the trooper followed Estrada and activated their cruiser's overhead lights but Estrada kept driving and was weaving across the road.

Estrada nearly caused several collisions and reached speeds over 120 mph, the report said.

During the pursuit, Estrada, the report said, went on an exit ramp to Northwest 122nd Street and failed to stop at a red light at an intersection, which caused a crash with another vehicle.

After colliding with the other vehicle, Estrada's car flipped on its roof, the report said.

The trooper, the report said, left his vehicle and was armed as he made his way toward Estrada who was trapped inside his flipped vehicle.

As the trooper extricated Estrada with the help of an off-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officer, Estrada became aggressive and it took the trooper and the deputy several attempts to subdue him, the report said.

Eventually, the situation was controlled and Estrada was taken into custody.

As he was being placed into another trooper's cruiser, Estrada offered the trooper a bribe in an attempt to be let free, the report said.

He was transported to Jackson West Medical Center for treatment and was then booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.