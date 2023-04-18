Man Arrested After Execution-Style Killing Caught on Camera in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Police have arrested a man who they said was caught on camera killing another man in an execution-style murder in northwest Miami-Dade earlier this month.

Brian Lamar Wright, 39, was arrested Monday on charges including second-degree murder and possession of weapons by a convicted felon, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Brian Lamar Wright

The charge stems from the killing of 42-year-old Gameto Thomas, who was found shot to death in the 700 block of Northwest 107th Street in Pinewood around 3:30 a.m. on April 7, an arrest report said.

Officers had responded to the area and found Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest report, surveillance footage showed Thomas and Wright had been standing near their cars in the area just 15 minutes before Thomas' body was found.

At one point, the video showed Wright grab an item from the driver door of his car before he approached Thomas from behind and shot him in the back of a head with a handgun, the report said.

Wright then got in his car and fled the scene, the report said.

The police department's Special Response Team took Wright into custody while serving a search warrant at his Miami Gardens home on Monday.

While searching Wright's home, police found a pistol, a shotgun, an AK-47 rifle and ammunition, an arrest report said.

Wright had been convicted in 2005 of robbery with a deadly weapon, the report said.

Wright admitted admitted to being at the scene of Thomas' murder but later invoked his right to a lawyer, the report said.

He was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.