Man Arrested After Fatally Stabbing Another Man in Hialeah Neighborhood: Police

One man was killed and another man was facing a murder charge after an argument led to a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Hialeah Police officials said officers responded to the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court after a verbal dispute between two men ended in a stabbing.

Police said the two men, 21-year-old Juan Junco and 40-year-old Ebrys Leal, were known to each other.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Leal was found with a stab wound and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries, police said.

Junco was taken into custody and will face a murder charge, police said.

Neighbors said they woke up to a large police scene.

“I see everything all lit in red and blue or whatever. So I come out and all this was all full of officers, you know, police officers,” said a woman named Marlene who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors said Leal goes by the nickname "El Flaco" and was well known in the area.

“If it's the same 'Flaco' that everybody knows around here, he's a hard-working individual and he's a nice person and everybody knows him around here. And he was a hard working individual," Marlene said. "I mean, I can't see the reason as to why, you know, he has to end like this.”