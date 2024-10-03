Man arrested after fleeing in stolen car, hitting police vehicle: Authorities

A man is behind bars after he allegedly fled a traffic stop in a stolen car, hit a police car and then tried to run from the scene.

It happened at around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, when Miami-Dade police said they saw a stolen white Ford in the area of NW 9th Avenue and NW 83d Street.

They stopped the driver at NW 5th Court and NW 82nd Street, but as the officer approached, "the subject intentionally placed the vehicle in reverse," hitting the police car and nearly hitting the officer, authorities said.

The driver took off, and crashed into another car on Interstate 95 and NW 79th Street. He kept going, police said.

The person in that civilian vehicle was not hurt, according to authorities.

Eventually, with the help of more officers, police arrested Derrick Lavanche Allen in the area of NW 32nd Avenue and NW 76th Street.

He faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, fleeing, third-degree grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.