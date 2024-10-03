Miami-Dade County

Man arrested after fleeing in stolen car, hitting police vehicle: Authorities

It happened at around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, when Miami-Dade police said they saw a stolen white Ford in the area of NW 9th Avenue and NW 83d Street.

By Briana Trujillo

A man is behind bars after he allegedly fled a traffic stop in a stolen car, hit a police car and then tried to run from the scene.

It happened at around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, when Miami-Dade police said they saw a stolen white Ford in the area of NW 9th Avenue and NW 83d Street.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

They stopped the driver at NW 5th Court and NW 82nd Street, but as the officer approached, "the subject intentionally placed the vehicle in reverse," hitting the police car and nearly hitting the officer, authorities said.

The driver took off, and crashed into another car on Interstate 95 and NW 79th Street. He kept going, police said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The person in that civilian vehicle was not hurt, according to authorities.

Eventually, with the help of more officers, police arrested Derrick Lavanche Allen in the area of NW 32nd Avenue and NW 76th Street.

He faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, fleeing, third-degree grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Local

Gun violence 16 mins ago

1 shot in Miramar: Police

only on 6 2 hours ago

South Florida couple stranded by Helene in North Carolina rescued by chopper pilot

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyCrime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us