Broward County

Man Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Fatal Shooting in Davie: Police

Roy Michael Diesfeld, 39, was arrested in connection with the Friday shooting that claimed the life of 41-year-old Donald Warchawsky, Davie Police officials said

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man is facing a homicide charge following the fatal shooting of another man in Davie last week, authorities said.

Roy Michael Diesfeld, 39, was arrested in connection with the Friday shooting that claimed the life of 41-year-old Donald Warchawsky, Davie Police officials said Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Roy Michael Diesfeld
Broward Sheriff's Office
Roy Michael Diesfeld

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Southwest 36th Court when an argument between the two men escalated, police said.

Local

Broward County 2 hours ago

Man Killed, Another Critical After Fiery Crash on Alligator Alley in Broward

Florida 2 hours ago

Gaetz Associate Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges

When officers arrived at the scene they found Warchawsky shot in the chest. He was taken to Broward General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Diesfeld fled the scene but was later found in Fort Lauderdale.

Diesfeld was booked into jail where he was being held without bond Monday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyDavie
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us