Man Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Fatal Shooting in Davie: Police

A man is facing a homicide charge following the fatal shooting of another man in Davie last week, authorities said.

Roy Michael Diesfeld, 39, was arrested in connection with the Friday shooting that claimed the life of 41-year-old Donald Warchawsky, Davie Police officials said Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Southwest 36th Court when an argument between the two men escalated, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Warchawsky shot in the chest. He was taken to Broward General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Diesfeld fled the scene but was later found in Fort Lauderdale.

Diesfeld was booked into jail where he was being held without bond Monday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.