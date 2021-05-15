Man Arrested After Fort Lauderdale Workplace Shooting Injures Two Co-Workers

Police arrested the man they say shot two people Friday inside an industrial park in Fort Lauderdale following an argument.

24-year-old Carlos Mieses, who lives in Palm Beach County, was arrested and charged according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in a statement released Saturday.

Officials did not say what those charges were.

The argument took place at the business, located SW 12th Avenue between SW 32nd Court and SW 33rd Place, around 9 a.m. Friday.

The shooting happened after the argument between Mieses and another employee began to escalate and a third employee attempted to intervene, police said.

Mieses allegedly discharged a weapon and hit both co-workers, fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition.