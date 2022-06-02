Man Arrested After Having Gun in Car on High School Campus

Police arrested a man they said had a gun inside his car on the campus of a southwest Miami-Dade high school and allegedly threatened his girlfriend with it.

19-year-old Ethan Duey was arrested Wednesday and faces several charges, including possession of a firearm on school property and aggravated assault.

According to an arrest report, security monitors at Miami Palmetto Senior High School were notified by a female student at the school that she had just gotten into a verbal argument with Duey and he may have had a gun with him in his car.

Miami-Dade Police made contact with Duey and placed him in custody. A K-9 dog was called and searched Duey's car, finding a loaded 9mm handgun inside the car.

The student said Duey had threatened to flatten her tires and shoot her with the gun, adding the couple had a history of physical abuse.

Duey is being held on $20,500 bond.