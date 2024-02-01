Man arrested after hidden camera filmed women in bathroom of Hialeah business: Police

A man was arrested after a hidden camera at a Hialeah business captured women undressing in the bathroom, police said.

Filiberto Enrique Acencio, 61, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of video voyeurism, an arrest report said.

The incident happened at what appears to be a shelving and storage business in the 7500 block of W. 20th Avenue.

According to an arrest report, a woman who works at the business and shares a computer with Acencio was on the computer when she found a video of her and another woman using a toilet in the first floor women's restroom.

"A video camera had been secretly installed by the defendant without their consent videotaping both victims as they undressed to use the bathroom facility," the report said.

The report said the videos were impounded as evidence.

Acencio was later arrested at his home and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.