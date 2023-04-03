Man Arrested After Homeless Man Critically Injured in Miami Beach Shooting

A man was arrested after a homeless man was found shot outside of a McDonald's on Miami Beach early Monday, police said.

Quadir Wilson, 26, is charged with attempted murder and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held on $11,000 bond Tuesday, jail records showed.

Miami Beach Police said they received a call about the shooting near 16th Street and Alton Road around 2:55 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and located a homeless man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit in critical condition.

Police haven't released the man's identity.

"I didn't even know it was a gunshot until police came," a witness exclusively told NBC6.

An unknown man ran northbound on Alton Road moments after the incident, police said. One person, later identified as Wilson, was detained and later arrested.

According to an arrest report, the shooting was captured by surveillance cameras.

The footage showed the homeless man had been sitting on the ground outside the McDonald's when Wilson rode past him on a bicycle.

Wilson went into the McDonald's and rode past the victim again, and the two exchanged words, the report said.

A short time later, Wilson returned on foot, approached the homeless man who was still sitting, and shot him twice before fleeing, the report said.

Police responded and found the victim, who was shot in the neck and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in severe critical condition.

Later in the day, officers spotted Wilson, who was wearing the same shorts and shoes from the surveillance video, the report said.

Officers took him into custody and found a gun in his waistband, the report said. The ammunition in the gun matched the casings found at the scene, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Quadir Hasan Wilson

