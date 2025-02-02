Man arrested after kidnapping woman with intellectual disability in Boynton Beach: Police

A 71-year-old man, accused of kidnapping a 24-year-old woman with an intellectual disability, is being held at the Palm Beach County jail.

According to Boynton Beach Police, Alvin Gayle was working with a road construction crew near the victim's residence Friday afternoon.

The victim, police said, left her house and got into Gayle's SUV.

Police and Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies later arrested Gayle at his doctor's appointment.

Police said Gayle intended to have sex with the victim and was aware of her intellectual disability.