Man Arrested After Making False Bomb Threat at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO

A man was arrested after he allegedly made a false bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday night.

Anthony Milton Durand, 29, was arrested on a charge of making a false report of a bomb, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Anthony Milton Durand

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. inside Terminal 4. Airport officials said it impacted some operations.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Travel #Alert: A security incident inside #FLL's Terminal 4 has been cleared by law enforcement and all roadways are open. However, some impacted airport operations may take extra time to return to normal. Thanks for your patience & apologies for any inconvenience. #SafetyFirst — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) May 18, 2023

Officials haven't released any other details.

Durand was booked into the Broward jail and given a $50,000 bond during a court appearance. Attorney information wasn't available.