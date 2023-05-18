Broward County

Man Arrested After Making False Bomb Threat at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO

Anthony Milton Durand, 29, was arrested on a charge of making a false report of a bomb, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested after he allegedly made a false bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday night.

Anthony Milton Durand, 29, was arrested on a charge of making a false report of a bomb, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Anthony Milton Durand

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. inside Terminal 4. Airport officials said it impacted some operations.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials haven't released any other details.

Durand was booked into the Broward jail and given a $50,000 bond during a court appearance. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFort LauderdaleFort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us