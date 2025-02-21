Coral Gables

Man arrested after Mercedes, Lamborghini, Range Rover stolen from UM QB Carson Beck's home

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows vehicles being driven out of the neighborhood in the middle of the night.

By Steve Litz

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 20-year-old has been arrested after authorities say he and others stole a Mercedes, Lamborghini and a Range Rover from outside the home of Miami Hurricane quarterback Carson Beck. 

Tykwon Anderson, 20, is accused of breaking into a home in the High Pines neighborhood, an unincorporated community near Coral Gables, where Beck and his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, a UM women's basketball player, were sleeping.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said Anderson and three others broke in at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Tykwon Anderson, 20
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office
Tykwon Anderson, 20

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to authorities, one of the thieves burglarized the white Range Rover and gained possession of the garage opener, which they then used to enter the residence and steal the vehicles' key fobs from the living room.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows vehicles being driven out of the neighborhood in the middle of the night.

Cavinder's Range Rover was found nearby in the morning, and the Mercedes was found around lunchtime, but authorities are still searching for the red Lamborghini.

Local

6 to Know 7 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Haiti 2 hours ago

South Florida immigration activists call for compassion after TPS extension revoked for Haitians

Deputies said Anderson confessed to the crime and was booked on grand theft charges. His bond has yet to be set.

This article tagged under:

Coral GablesCrime and CourtsCaught on CameraUniversity of Miami
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us